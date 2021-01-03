Ogun govt lauds Kalejaye philanthropic gesture over donation of 1,500 seater hall

The Ogun State Government has lauded the philanthropic gesture of Otunba Kunle Kalejaye (SAN), over a donation of 1,500 seater hall to the State College of Health Technology, Ilese, Ijebu.

Kalejaye, a legal luminary and prominent son of Ilese-Ijebu, had built the multi-purpose hall for the state owned tertiary institution, in honour of his sister, Madam Adetumbi Adebanjo, to mark her 72nd birthday.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, held at the institution’s premises on Friday, the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, disclosed that his administration had set up a Tertiary Education Trust Fund to address infrastructure deficits in the State-owned tertiary institutions.

Abiodun said his government would not deter in bringing back the lost glory of education in the state, hence the commitment of N200m for trust fund to address infrastructural deficit in all tertiary institution in the state.

He said: “For the first in the history of the State, this administration has introduced what we call the Ogun State Tertiary Education Fund which is like a local TETFund for infrastructural development in the tertiary institutions in Ogun State.

“There are some of the tertiary institutions in the State that ordinarily gets annual TETFund funding from the Federal government but for those that are not on that platform, Ogun State government has set aside N200 million to be given to these institutions on an annual basis.

“The government has also introduced infrastructure intervention. It is a form of projects identified by the institutions on an annual basis which government of Ogun state will actually build.”

The governor also disclosed that he had ordered the payment of bursary awards to indigenes of the State in tertiary institutions across the nation after 11 years.

The donor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria said the hall was one out his philanthropic projects to his community.

“This project is dedicated to filial devotion and sacrifice. It stands as a monument to the honour of Adetumbi Adebanjo (new Kalejaye) who gave up her comfort so that I could be educated.

“It is my hope that this project will be utilised in a way that will convey to others too the willingness to do something similar.

“I belong to the school of thought which holds the creed that the government cannot just do everything. However, government too must do something.”

The Provost of the College, Dr Abiodun Oladunjoye, urged the state government to address all the infrastructural deficits in the College to pave way for accreditation of courses in the school.

