Ogun makes mobile advert stickers compulsory for branded vehicles

The Ogun State Government has ordered all branded vehicle owners to obtain mobile advertising sticker permit for their vehicle from this month, to avoid sanction.

The General Manager of the Ogun State Signage And Advertising Agency (OGSAA), Mr Fola Onifade, disclosed this at the launch of the state’s Mobile Advert Permit held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Onifade explained that that the road permit was introduced by the Agency in order to create another means of revenue generation for the state.

He noted that the development was a welcome idea in an era when the state needed to boost its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Onifade said: “Our primary purpose is to increase the IGR of the state. From the first of January 2021, the sticker would be made compulsory. It’s a welcome development for the people of Ogun state. It’s a compulsory road permit that every branded vehicle owners must obtain.

He said the Agency had made the process stress-free by making it the cheapest by standard and measure of impact.

