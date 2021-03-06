Ogun govt inaugurates N80m ICT to MAPOLY

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, has inaugurated N80million TETFUND ICT project at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta.

The project, according to Arigbabu, would serve the interest of students of the institution and for Computer Based Test (CBT) centre for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

The facility with 250 computer sets would enhance the teaching and learning process, especially in the era of virtual learning as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic which had restricted the physical learning process.

The commissioner lauded the management of the institution for accessing the TETFUND intervention and expended it judiciously.

He reiterated the government’s effort towards integrating technology into teaching and learning activities.

The Commissioner revealed that primary and secondary schools in the state would also be provided with adequate ICT equipment, as well as a resource centre in each Local Government Area, to enable learners to prepare adequately for the future.

“Am really impressed with this facility because the polytechnic management seems to be moving in tandem with the vision of the governor.

“Looking at what is happening now all over the world with the pandemic that is troubling all of us we have seen that teaching and learning can not be achieved on the face to face level alone.

“These days you have to blend the face to face teaching with virtual teaching and in fact, there should be more virtual teaching and to achieve virtual teaching technology is needed.

“What MAPOLY has done with this provision of the ICT facility will aid teaching and learning, it will also help them with Computer Based Test (CBT) examination.

“It will also help for UTME and Post UTME examination, all the general courses that require CBT, that is, large classes could be done with this type of facility,” he said

The Acting Rector of the School, Dr Adeoye Odedeji, reaffirmed that the project would not only help the students of the institution but would be of great advantage to JAMB examinations and other academic purposes.

Odedeji applauded the giant strides of the government towards ensuring that education takes its priority, promising that the institution would continue to produce worthy ambassadors for the state.

