Niger Gov mourns late Walin Kontagora

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has expressed his sadness over the death of Alhaji Mu’azu Abdulhamid Wali, husband of the Permanent Secretary Niger State Government House, Hajiya Hauwa Isah Wali.

The Governor in a statement described the death of the deceased Traditional Chieftaincy holder in Kontagora as a sorrowful one to all that were associated with him.

The Governor said the death was, however, the will of Allah and that every soul must pass through it.

He commiserated with Sarkin Sudan, Kontagora and the entire Kontagora Emirate over the death of Late Abdulhamid Wali, the Walin Kontagora.

He said that the Late Wali was an accomplished civil servant who dedicated his life to the service of the country and humanity.

The governor prayed Allah to forgive him his shortcomings, reward him with Aljannatu Firdaus and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“Allah gives and takes life at his appointed time, I urge the family friends and associates to accept His will.

“Take consolation in a good, pious and religious life that he lived which is worthy of emulation,” he said.

The Late Walin Kontagora during his service was the head of the National Library, Abuja.

Born December 1940, the deceased died after a brief illness and is survived by his wife, children and many grandchildren.

