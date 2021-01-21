Ogun assembly seeks records of WASSCE sponsorship from 2015 to 2019

Ogun State House of Assembly Committee on Public Accounts and Anti-corruption Committee has asked the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to submit all documents relating to isocost lines, especially those indicating the total number of candidates registered for the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) in public schools between 2015 and 2019.

This is in furtherance of the consideration of the audit reports on financial records of ministries, department and agencies by the committee.

Chairman of the committee, Honourable Musefiu Lamidi issued the directive while playing host to representatives of the ministry led by Permanent Secretary, Mrs Abosede Ogunleye during the consideration of 2015-2019 Auditor General’s reports on its activities at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Lamidi who led other committee members directed the ministry to submit supporting documents including cash inflows and outflows with explanatory documents on the budget heads, as well as special assignments and education programmes, among others, which were expected to be submitted within one week.

The committee chairman disclosed that some infractions were noticed in the ministry’s financial records as stated in the audit report by the Auditor-General for the years under review.

Lamidi listed the infractions to include non-functional internal audit unit, poor keeping of DVEA book, poor maintenance of fixed assets register, improper preparation of payment vouchers and irregularities in procurement procedures, among others.

In her response, Ogunleye assured that all relevant documents and information would be provided in line with the request of the House Committee, noting that some of the issues raised were being addressed by the ministry.

