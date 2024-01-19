The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state has lauded the verdict of the Supreme Court, on the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu.

The party described it “as a long-awaited judgment that served the course of justice and sounded the death knell on the vaunting and forlorn serial governorship ambition of Ladi Adebutu.”

A statement issued in Abuja by the Publicity Secretary of APC in Ogun State, Tunde Oladunjoye, quoted the party Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi congratulating Governor Dapo Abiodun and his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele “on the landmark judgment by the apex court.”

The statement reads in part: “We salute the incorruptible and courageous justices of the Supreme Court for upholding the concurrent verdicts of the lower courts. They have shown that true justice lies with the judiciary.

“We also want to congratulate our gentleman and hardworking Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun (CON) and his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele on this sweet landmark judgment. It has been long in coming but well-deserved.

“Now that the matter has been finally laid to rest, we urge our amiable Governor and his team to increase the tempo of their transformational governance in our dear Ogun State.

“And we again, for the umpteenth time, urge the losers to purge themselves of their illusions (if they ever will) and join hands with His Excellency, Governor Dapo Abiodun (CON) to take our dear state to greater heights. They should stop the politics of bitterness and offer constructive criticisms and ideas on how to make our state a better place for all.

“We also wish to congratulate the good people of Ogun State for their steadfastness and support for the APC-led administration in spite of the needless distractions and antics of the opposition.”

