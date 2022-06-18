Ogbomoso Recreation Club hails PDP’s choice of Makinde as guber candidate

Members of Ogbomoso Recreation Club have commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Oyo State for the choice of governor Seyi Makinde, to hoist the flag of the party during next year’s governorship election in the state.

The club, in a congratulatory letter signed by its President, Dr Akin Oladeji Johnbrown, and addressed to the governor, heaped praise on members of PDP in Oyo State for their resolve to allow governor Makinde to seek a second term in office on the platform of the party.

While congratulating governor Makinde on picking the party’s ticket, the club noted that: “Ogbomoso Recreation Club as a social Club for sons and daughters of Ogbomoso regard your victory during the party primary election as recognition of your progressive ideals to provide the leadership required for Oyo State being a pace setter.

“We, therefore, wish you the best in the next phase of the rigorous political campaign and be rest assured of our support for your aspirations and the ideals that will make Oyo State a force to reckon with among the comity of states in Nigeria.”

