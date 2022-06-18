EkitiDecides2022: NSCDC arrests two for vote-buying, disruption of polling unit

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one suspect in Ado Local Government of Ekiti State in connection with vote-buying while another was nabbed in connection with thuggery aimed at disrupting voting at a polling unit.

This was made known when Acting Deputy Commandant-General Operations, Haruna Lawal Muhammed, paid a visit to the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) at INEC office in the course of the gubernatorial election monitoring duty in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

A statement by the Director, Public Relations, NSCDC, Mr Olusola Odumosu, said, “two persons have been arrested in Ado Local Government; one in connection with vote-buying while the other was arrested in connection with thuggery to disrupt voting at a polling unit.”

He noted that the proactive disposition of NSCDC which resulted in the overt and covert deployment of personnel to Ekiti State for a hitch-free gubernatorial election was applauded by the State REC, Dr Tella Adeniran Rahmon.

According to Odumosu, the REC affirmed that he was impressed as NSCDC officials were deployed in real-time to polling booths which opened early for accreditations and commended the corps leadership for mobilising large numbers of personnel to participate actively in the security training organised by INEC and identification of possible flashpoints for peculiar attention among other landmark duties.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Ag. DCG operations, on his part, assured that the corps would continue to work closely with INEC and other sister agencies to ensure a hitch-free election process.

Reiterating that the corps was doing its best to secure INEC permanent and ad-hoc staff, the electorate, election observers as well as sensitive and non-sensitive election materials in the state.





“The turnout for the election is impressive in most polling units we have visited and reports received from other Local Government Areas also revealed that voting is going on smoothly simultaneously; NSCDC is fully prepared to protect the people and Critical National Assets, our reserved personnel are on standby in case of any emergency and when the poll closes, our men on the ground would be deployed throughout the night, to ensure 24 hours security coverage of the state,” he said.

Muhammed called on residents to maintain orderly conduct after exercising their franchise and refrain from violence when the votes are counted as the corps had deployed intelligence officers to possible flash points for effective intelligence gathering and management of security situations.