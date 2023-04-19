A non governmental organisation, Obla Foundation has donated a well equipped ultramodern kidney center to the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo in honour of late Judith Obla who died as a result of kidney related disease.

The facility, which is the first of its kind in Benue senatorial axis, has six dialysis machines with other first-class facilities and is expected to cater for the needs of patients with kidney disease as well as provide easy and affordable healthcare services to members of the society.

Speaking during the commissioning and handing over of the facility to the management of Federal University Otukpo on Tuesday, Chairman of the Foundation, Chief Godwin Obla (SAN) said kidney patients in Benue State particularly in Otukpo LGA can now receive treatment at the Otukpo University Teaching Hospital at affordable prices.

According to him, he lost his wife as a result of complications arising from diabetes which led to kidney failure, noting that throughout the time his wife boldly faced the challenges of the underlying ailment and its effect on others secondary consequential ailments, the lack of facilities and its impacts on his people back was glaring.

Chief Obla maintained that while his wife had the benefit of first-class facilities in the U. S where she had to be more present in order to access the facilities anytime she come home renewed the rude awakening of the dearth of facilities

“After her passing on, I had the burden of doing my bit in facing through my foundation. I promised to donate a center that will provide basic dialysis facilities to our people within a year. We have migrated from providing purely dialysis to a center for training, services and research.

“The center currently has six units of brand new dialysis machines with manufacturer’s warranty, two beds in the intensive care unit to cater for unforeseen emergencies arising from service delivery, laboratory, laundry, various medical equipment to meet various needs and room for dieticians and social workers etc”, Obla ststed.

He charged the University to maintain strictly clinical governance structure and agreement, offer sympathetic, quantitative and services devoid of nepotism, tribalism and any form of bias whatever.

Also speaking at the handing over of the facility, State deputy Governor Engr. Benson Abounu, disclosed that the state government had succeeded in signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the federal ministry of health for the full conversion of Otukpo general hospital into Federal University of Health Science Teaching Hospital Otukpo to promote teaching, learning and research activities in the university.