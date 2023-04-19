Nigerian controversial singer, Portable has celebrated his wife in grand style on her birthday.

The singer in a video posted on his Instagram called his wife “woman of life”.

He wrote earlier in a post, “Mama ZEH Queen ZAzuu, Congratulations honey! You have circled the Sun again and it’s your Birthday! I wish you the best, and a seven-course dinner tonight.

“Every now and then someone comes into your life and they turn it upside down in a good way, and you are that someone for me! You are my life and I wish you a very happy birthday.” My precious wife……Mama zeh.”