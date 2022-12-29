$400m spent to rescue Ajaokuta Steel, money well spent, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the 400 million dollars spent to rescued Ajaokuta Iron and Steel is money well spent as he commissioned legacy projects executed by Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Speaking in Okene, Kogi state during a town hall meeting at the newly renovated central Ohinoyi palace, he said his administration is working to reposition Kogi state as an investment hub through the activation of solid minerals in the state.

His words, “No project that is dare in our heart like the Ajaokuta steel company located in Kogi state which we inherited in moribund condition from previous administrations.

“The steel company has dispute both locally and internationally, I am glad to say that through our concerted effort we are able to settle the dispute by paying some money and the company is now ready for concessioning to competent private investors that will operationalize it for the people of Kogi state and Nigerians at large.

“We are in talking with a reputable company in United State and by God grace Ajaokuta very soon will come back to serve the people of Nigeria.

“The significant of making Ajaokuta steel working again is enormous as it will generate over 500, 000 jobs for Nigerian youth and also generate high revenue for the state and the country in the tune of over 1.6 billion dollar annually

“Nigerians should be rest assured that my administration will pursue the issue of Ajaokuta steel company to logical conclusion before I leave office as president of Nigeria

“The commissioning of the projects is in realization of our campaign promises to the people of Kogi state. I have been briefed by Governor Yahaya Bello for the numerous projects he has executed for the people which include Confluence University of Science and Technology at Asara, Rice mill in Ejiba, hospitals in Idah, Kabba and Okene, construction of roads in the three senatorial districts, GYB model secondary schools among others.

“In Lokoja there is a flyover project the first of it kind in Kogi state. Kogi state play host to AKK gas pipeline projects that will be completed next year it will boost the economic activities of the country and it will a multiplying effect to the people of the state

“I am impressed by the performance of Governor Yahaya Bello, he has done very well in the area of security and projects execution in Kogi state .





“We are proud of him and we urged him to do more for the people and I am appealing to the people of Kogi state to support him so that he can achieve and deliver more dividend of democracy and achieve peace and development of the state.

Earlier, the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello in his speech the visit of Mr. President to commissioned project in the state is a historic day and a historic moment in the lives of Kogi state and indeed in the lives of entire Ebira people and other tribes in central senatorial district of the state.

“We are happy the very day you granted approval to come to Kogi state for the commissioning of few out of many projects this administration has executed for the people of Kogi state.

“When I was sworn in in the 27th of January , 2016 we were determined to serve our people and we quickly commissioned multidimensional sector to form what we call new direction blueprint.

“From that period till date , this particular document has served as a guide for accelerated development in Kogi state.

“We took our time to move round the state to determine what the people are lacking and we they really want that can improve the standard of living and every year we zero down such need to our budgetary provision and we ensured that we follow it to the latter.