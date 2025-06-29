Obidient movement most toxic political group — Buhari’s ex-aide

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has described the Obidient movement—a youth-led support base of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections—as the most toxic political group.

Ahmad said this in a comment posted on his personal X account (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, saying the group has no other stock in trade than to insult, drag, and ridicule every politician without restraint.

According to Ahmad, people in the Obidients movement resort to personal attacks anytime Peter Obi’s name comes up in a serious conversation that requires intelligent engagement.

“I honestly can’t wrap my head around the attitude and despicable behaviour of those so-called Obidients. Arguably, they are the most toxic political groups we have ever had in this part of the world. From morning till night, they insult, drag and ridicule every politician and leader without restraint because to them no one is ever good enough.

“But the moment you bring up their ‘demigod’ Peter Obi’s name, even in the context of a serious, national conversation, they suddenly lose the ability to engage intelligently and instantly abandon logic and reason only to resort to personal attacks. They don’t offer facts, explanations or thoughtful dialogue, it is always a barrage of insults from them,” he said.

Continuing, Buhari’s former aide on digital media said the Obidient is not what a healthy political movement looks like, adding that there’s no way Peter Obi can win over people with the attitude of the movement.

“Honestly, Obidient isn’t a healthy movement, by far, it is not what a healthy political movement looks like. With their attitude and this kind of behavior, there is no way Peter can win over people from the other side or even the undecided voters. The truth is, no political movement can succeed particularly in a diverse country like Nigeria through aggression, emotional blackmail and echo chambers,” he further said.

According to Ahmad, elections are won by persuading people and not by intimidation or abuse.

He added, “To win elections, you must be able to persuade, not intimidate and to engage, not abuse.

“For us, the ruling party, it is a good thing that they will continue living in denial, even Peter himself has refused to see the damage this toxic movement has been doing to his cause.”

