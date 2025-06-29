‘UK’s hottest day yet to come’: Europeans warned to stay indoors as continent goes on high alert

Europeans are being urged to stay indoors as a severe heatwave grips the continent, pushing temperatures to extreme highs, with some regions already experiencing up to 47°C.

The UK Met Office has issued a stark warning that the country’s hottest day yet is still on the horizon.

On Monday, parts of the UK are anticipated to see temperatures soar to 36°C, which could potentially mark the hottest June day on record and the highest temperature in almost three years.

An amber heat health alert has been put into effect until Tuesday, covering the East Midlands, South East, South West, and East of England, including Somerset, where the Glastonbury music festival is currently underway.

Adding to the discomfort, a “pollen bomb” is forecast to coincide with the extreme heat, leading to very high pollen levels across the south and midlands at the start of the week.

Experts are describing this confluence of conditions as a “perfect storm” of discomfort for residents.

The continent has already faced significant weather-related disruptions this week, with forest fires and flash floods causing widespread chaos. Warnings indicate that the current heatwave is intensifying.

Italy has reported sweltering infernos melting roads, while raging wildfires have torn through parts of Greece.

Further south, two-thirds of Portugal will be on high alert on Sunday for extreme heat and forest fires, with temperatures in the capital, Lisbon, expected to reach a scorching 42°C.

The current heatwave is attributed to an exceptionally hot spring, with scientists warning that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of such extreme weather events across Europe.

