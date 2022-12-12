Obi will not allow education take back seat, says Kogi campaign spokesman, Tanko

The Spokesman, Obi/ Datti campaign organization in Kogi state, Dr Yinusa Tanko has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP), Peter Obi will not allow education takes a back seat if elected president in 2023.

Yinusa was speaking at a press briefing announcing the campaign visit of Obi to Kogi state on Tuesday said, the present situation where University students were made to sit idle at home for almost a year in the name of strike actions will not be allowed under the presidency of Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti.

“Obi has a dream, a realisable dream, every Nigerian must come together and rescue the country from the present quagmire, this is our time. We must be prepared to free ourselves from the agents of oppression,” Tanko said.

He said that the presidential campaign trail will storm Kogi state to present the Party’s manifestoes which reveal the plans of the duo of Obi and Ahmed Datti to lift the country out of poverty, hunger and starvation and Insecurity currently ravaging the country.

He said all necessary steps including permission have been obtained and the confluence stadium, Lokoja has been reserved for the visit.

“Party faithful from the three senatorial districts of the state has been mobilised to welcome the next president,” Tanko said.

He called on residents of Kogi and everyone fed up with the present situation to troop out en mass to make the visit a huge success.

