Anambra govt rescues 13-year-old mother impregnated by guardian

A 13-year-old girl (name withheld) who recently delivered a baby has been rescued by the Anambra State Ministry of Women and Children’s Welfare and kept in a safe place.

The news of the delivery of the teenage girl broke out on social media at the weekend, leading the Commissioner for women and children’s welfare to go in search of her.

The teenage mother was rescued by the team from the ministry and taken to a safe place.

In an interview, she stated that she was put in the family way by her guardian, who was identified as Mr Sunday. The girl who hails from Akwa Ibom, while her biological parents stay in Agulu, Anambra state said she was not the only one involved in Mr Sunday’s knack for defiling children.

“Mr Sunday’s wife is known as Madam Ghana. This started when Madam Ghana travelled to the village. I’m not the only one involved. There is another girl who is seven years old, Mr Sunday used to sleep with her too.

“I once told Madam Ghana about it, and she cautioned her husband, but when it continued, I could not do much any longer.”

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the ministry, Miss Chidimma Ikeanyionwu has revealed that Mr Sunday has been arrested.

Ikeanyionwu said the culprit has been arrested and would be charged in court soon.

Ikeanyionwu quoted the commissioner for women and children’s welfare as saying that the Anambra state government would not tolerate such indecent action and that as many people indulge in such activities, the government will ensure that they do not go free.

