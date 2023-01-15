Obi replies Tinubu: I am stingy but prudent

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party LP), Peter Obi, on Saturday replied the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, admitting that he is stingy but prudent in the management of public funds.

Obi who stated this in Akure, Ondo State capital, during the LP campaign said the nation will be safer in his care as stingy man, saying he will be able to invest in education, health, economy and other sectors to develop the country.

He said “they said I am stingy but we are not out to steal the nation’s wealth but all we want to do is to use the nation’s money for our people and development of this country

“They said that I’m stingy, we want stingy people now, so that we can keep the money. We want to make sure we use your money to transform the country.

“This election that is coming now, don’t vote for anybody because of tribe but vote for someone that will move the country forward.

“This election is about character and people we can trust. Everybody knows the schools my running mate and I attended. You all know our age, our schools and everything about us.

“When I was the governor in Anambra, everybody knows what I did, all the works I did. When I left government, I left $150m, everybody knows this, they know where I live, you can go and verify.

He said the country will be more secured with the LP at the helms of affairs saying “the entire Nigeria is insecured, people are living in suffering and hunger. We want to secure and unite Nigeria. We want to move Nigeria from consumption to production.

“No more schools strikes. We will support small businesses. No Nigerians will leave his or her community because of insecurity. We guarantee you that insecurity will stop. We want to fight corruption. We will make sure that we have electricity”

He maintained that presidency is not a birthright of any of the ethnic groups in the country but said a credible, prudent and responsible leaders should be voted to power in 2023





“We don’t want anybody to say that it is my turn, we want to change Nigeria for better. Our children will be in school, we don’t want people to run out of Nigeria again. We want to structure Nigeria for development. We want to build a better Nigeria, so go out and support us.

“So go and pick your PVCs and vote for Labour Party and make sure that they count the vote. I’m the only Governor that left good money in office as far as the history of Anambra State is concerned.

“We will make sure that our security men work in a conducive environment and their families will be okay so that they can protect the citizens very well.

The South West Coordinator of ObiDatti Presidential campaign, Chief Sola Ebiseni, maintained that it is the turn of the people of the South- East region to produce presidency, saying only a South East Presidency will guarantee the unity, stability, and oneness of the Nigerian State in 2023.

According to him, Afenifere decided to throw its weight behind South-East candidate because the region has been marginalized.

He explained that since the South South and South West have tasted power at the centre, the same should be accorded the Igbo-dominated South East.

“How can you say rotation in the North and South, so when it comes to the South, it would be South-West and South-South every time? Is South East not part of the South? What is the moral we are talking about?”

The National Chairman LP, Julius Abure, said Nigeria is at crossroad and nothing is working again in all sectors of the country again, but said the LP and Obi is out to change the narrative and restore the lost glory of Nigeria

He said “We are not new in Ondo state, we have won elections here and we performed and I am convinced that Ondo people will lead the way to freedom.

“We have the best presidential candidate, LP has the best candidates, the only presidential candidate that has what it takes to change the narrative and political dynamics of Nigeria”