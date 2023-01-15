To a worthy colleague at 70 + 1

Olumide Lawal, veteran journalist, public relations consultant and established community leader in his native Ede, Osun state, turned 71 last Wednesday. A man of many parts who has successfully passed through the rudiments of professional media practice in diversified ways, is a silent achiever. He has carved a niche for himself, having passed through the crucibles and fire of journalism untainted. He is a professional of no mean repute.

A gentleman with many accomplishments and a beacon of light to young and aspiring media practitioners, Olumide Lawal’s vast experience and service to mankind has made him an accomplished pen-pusher. He was, at various times, special adviser, media and public relations to late Senator Isiaka Adeleke as well as chairman, Directorate of information, public relations and think-tank in the Governor’s Office. A bridge-builder, Olumide was appointed National Director of Publicity and South West Coordinator of Yarima Presidential Campaign Organisation in 2006. He also served as media consultant to the Nigeria Sugar Company, Bacita between 1905 and 2000.

A prolific writer, public affairs commentator and analyst on contemporary national issues, Olumide hails from Ailaka compound, Ede. Ore, keep on the good work to mankind as God is your strength. Congratulations, happy birthday and many happy returns!

