Obaseki’s chief of staff resigns

Citing differences over administrative and governance grounds, Taiwo Akerele, the Chief of Staff to Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday in Benin, tabled his resignation.

It was, however, gathered Akerele’s surprising resignation may not be unconnected with his grievances over the usurpation of his job schedule by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Osarodion Ogie and one of the governor’s aide who is popularly called TJ.

Akerele, from Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state and a University of Benin graduate of Economics, was appointed by Obaseki on November 14, 2016.

In his resignation, dated April 25, 2020, he, however, pledged his unalloyed support to his former boss whom he first worked under in the state’s economic team during Oshiomhole’s administration.

The ex-aide wrote: “My decision to exit the government is based on administrative and governance grounds.

“I am solidly with His Excellency, Mr Godwin Obaseki, in his quest to transform Edo State. His mission and vision resonate with mine.

“This is all I have to say, I will like to be given opportunity to go private as I part ways administratively with the government, based on principles.”

He continued: “I thank His Excellency for the opportunity given to me to serve in this capacity and also thanks to His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, for his immense leadership and support during the period I served in this capacity. May his reign be long and peaceful.”

