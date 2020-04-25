Military ‘kills 89 bandits, rescues 5 kidnapped victims’ in Zamfara State

The military on Friday killed 89 bandits and recovered arms and ammunition along Gidan Jaja in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche.

According to the statement, the operation was executed by the troops of Sector 9 Operation HHadarin Daji supported by troops of 35 Battalion and Quick Response Group of 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, two helicopter gunships of the Nigerian Air Force, personnel of Nigeria Police Force and elements of Nigerien Army.

It explained that during the operation, “89 bandits were neutralised and unconfirmed number escaped with gunshot wounds while items recovered from the bandits included 19 AK -47 rifles, one PKT machine gun, nine magazines, 167 rounds of 7.62 (Special) ammunition, one dane gun, one locally-made pistol among others.

Additionally, 322 rustled cows, 77 motorcycles and nine cell phones were recovered while five kidnapped victims comprising three females and two males were rescued

It added that the bandits’ camps were cleared by troops and that the formal handover of kidnapped victims and rustled cows would be carried out under due process

The statement revealed that there was no loss of troops or equipment on the side of the Nigerian troops.