Obaseki sworn in, vows to fulfil campaign promises

With a pledge to fulfil his campaign mantra of Make Edo Great Again (MEGA), Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday, took the oath of office for a second term at the refurbished lawn tennis court section of the refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

In his inaugural speech shortly after he was sworn in by the Chief Judge of Edo State, Mrs Esther Edigin, Governor Godwin Obaseki who showered encomiums on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free and fair election on September 19 said that in realising his vision as reflected in the MEGA manifesto, the administration will focus on education, healthcare, provision of social security and safety nets by caring for the vulnerable and the disadvantaged in our state.

Governor Obaseki noted that he will prioritise the development of critical energy, housing, digital and road infrastructure so as to provide a framework to drive inclusive growth; build the economy and drive industrialisation, trade and investment, to solidify the state’s status as the choice investment destination in the country.

He added: “We have identified key initiatives that will drive public service reforms over the next twelve months by accelerating capacity building; finding new ways of working and operationalising the Civil Service Training Centre as a centre of excellence in training public servants.

“With a target of ensuring a defined template for development and growth in our state up till 2050, we have set the modalities for a 30-year development plan to provide the government with necessary tools, guidelines and milestones for development planning.”

Against the backdrop of the bitter election and the rising crime wave in the state, he vowed to enshrine peace amongst the people and improve the general security of lives and property by working closely with all religious, traditional and community stakeholders.

Governor Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that his victory against Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) offers an opportunity to bridge the gap between a challenging past and a promising future.

He lamented: “The unfortunate crisis we have had to endure as a people over the decades has led to deep divisions, which has resulted in inequality, injustice, underdevelopment, poverty, insecurity and unequal distribution of opportunities.”

He continued: “However, this is the time to heal. We are kith and kin with a common destiny. Let us now stop dwelling in the past. It is now time to take our collectives destinies in our own hands as Edo people and commence the arduous task of Making Edo Great Again (MEGA).”

At the ceremony where the deputy governor, Comrade Phillip Shaibu had earlier been sworn in were the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who represented President Buhari; Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; Bayelsa Duoye Diri while Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike was represented by the deputy governor and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State who was represented by the deputy governor.

Also present at the ceremony were the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) South-South zonal vice-chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, the state chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, and a host of others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Obaseki sworn in, vows to fulfil campaign promises