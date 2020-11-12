Obaseki’s ADC collapses at inauguration

The second term inauguration ceremony for Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State was almost marred on Thursday as the Aide-de Camp (ADC), to the governor collapsed on the podium.

Decked in the police ceremonial regalia, the Superintendent of Police, who stood directly behind the newly sworn-in governor, started wobbling before he slumped.

While the drama was ongoing, Governor Obaseki, who was making his inauguration speech, was oblivious of the near fatal incidence happening behind him.

As the police officer slumped, two Department of State Services (DSS), personnel, calmly came to the rescue of the police officer and escorted him to the sitting arena.

That was just as the former Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Patrick Okundia, rushed to give the officer first case assessment and stability.

Tribune Online gathered that the Superintendent of Police, who is of the Northern extraction, was immediately rushed into the waiting ambulance stationed at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, venue of the inauguration ceremony and was subsequently taken to the hospital.

When contacted on state of health of the ailing ADC, a senior police officer in Edo State Police Command, who pleaded anonymity, said that “the officer is stable condition”.

“We have no doubt about the state of health of the concerned officer. People do fall ill and with the stress of rehearsals, movement and other activities the officer’s principal in preparation for the ceremony, such an incident can happen. That shows our humanity and there is no cause for alarm. All our officers and men are in good shape and nobody should use an isolated case like that to judge how healthy the men and officers of the Command are,” the source said.

Before Obaseki’s ADC’s collapse, a lady who was one of the paramilitary guards of honour had also slumped and was quietly taken out of the parade as the governor made to inspect the guard of honour mounted in his honour.

Tribune Online recalled that preparatory to the inauguration ceremony, the Edo State Government had issued a statement that the ceremony would be low key, with manageable crowd.

The government had therefore directed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in all the 18 Local Government Areas to organise parties for the party’s loyalists in their localities.

Governor Obaseki had in his speech said, that his at the poll “restores hope in democracy as a form of participatory government, our victory also offers an opportunity for us to bridge the gap between a challenging past and a promising future.

“The unfortunate crisis we have had to endure as a people over the decades has led to deep divisions, which has resulted in inequality, injustice, underdevelopment, poverty, insecurity and unequal distribution of opportunities.”

“However, this is the time to heal. We are kith and kin with a common destiny. Let us now stop dwelling on the past. It is now time to take our collectives destinies in our own hands as Edo people and commence the arduous task of Making Edo Great Again (MEGA).”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE