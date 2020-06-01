COVID-19: Ekiti commissions mobile laboratory, targets 400 tests daily

As part of steps to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Ekiti State, the state government on Monday, commissioned a mobile laboratory to facilitate COVID-19 testing in the state.

The Molecular Laboratory, which is installed at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti is in partnership with 54gene, a company set up to provide genomic data for Africa.

This comes barely a month after the State unveiled the Ekiti State COVID-19 Response Hub, a Geographic Information System- a based application created to manage data on the pandemic in the state.

The COVID-19 mobile laboratory acquired by the state government is fully equipped with vital testing instruments and biosafety materials including an autoclave, biosafety cabinet, centrifuge, heating blocks, vortexes, pipettes, and PCR machines to support COVID-19 testing.

54gene will also furnish the state with operational support and staffing by providing molecular scientists with the necessary skill set required to handle the instruments in the mobile laboratory.

Speaking at the commissioning, the governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said with the installation and commissioning of the laboratory, Ekiti State now has a testing capacity of up to 400 tests daily and will be conducting tests across all 16 local government areas to facilitate early detection of the COVID-19 and ensure timely and adequate treatment of an infected person.

Commenting on the sustainability of the laboratory, Fayemi said the COVID-19 mobile lab will remain in the state even after the pandemic has abated and would be utilised as a fully functional molecular laboratory.

This, according to the governor, will bolster the state’s molecular testing capabilities and may be used by medical researchers and clinicians within Ekiti State in the event of any future outbreaks

The COVID-19 Mobile Laboratory is pioneered by 54gene, a Health Tech company accredited by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which is already testing for COVID-19 in Lagos, Kano and in the Ogun States.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE