Obasanjo denies writing letter to UK on forthcoming election

THE Special Assistant on Media to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Thursday, denied claim that Obasanio wrote a letter to the British Government on the forthcoming elections.

Akinyemi in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, explained that the former president had not written any letter whether in private or for the public asides the ones he issued on the New Year Day and the congratulatory letter to Professor Toyin Falola on his 70th birthday.

He submitted that the trending story over the alleged plan by the former president to collude with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig the February 25 presidential poll was completely false.

He stated: “Apart from the letters dated January 1, 2023 the one which was addressed to the Nigerian youth and the other to Professor Toyin Falola on his 70th birthday, there has been no other public or private letter written to anybody by the former President.

“The reading public is for the umpteenth time, reminded that only a statement duly signed by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo or by his media assistant, Kehinde Akinyemi are to be allowed into the media space.

“If need be, necessary checks can be made to confirm the authenticity of such documents before publication to avoid any embarrassment.”