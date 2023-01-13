Muslims urged to acquire knowledge of Qur’an for fulfilled life

AN appeal has gone to Muslims to acquire the knowledge of the Qur’an in order to live a fulfilled life on earth and hereafter.

The appeal was made at the grand finale of the Qur’an recitation competition of the Agege zone of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), held at the weekend.

The zonal coordinator, Malam Kabir Obayemi, said in an address that the study of the Qur’an confers a lot of advantage on the learner.

“Al-Qur’an teaches morality, justice, equity, love, compassion, humanity and many other virtues which, if imbibed by all, will ensure a society free of poverty, crime and injustice.

“Al-Qur’an also talks about the responsibility of leadership and those in positions of leadership will have a lot account to give before Almighty Allah,” Obayemi said.

He implored Muslim youths to collect their permanent voter’s cards and cast their votes for God-fearing candidates in the forthcoming general election.

The NACOMYO coordinator also advised the youth to avoid being used as tools to disrupt the elections.

He charged political leaders that will emerge after the election to hold their position as sacred trust to Allah.

The proprietress of Iqram Ideal Model School and Ideal Model College, Alhaja Safurat Bakare, said a combination of western education and Arabic and Islamic knowledge makes a learner complete.

“Students who have Islamic knowledge have a lot of advantages. It teaches the children the fear of Allah. Allah taught Adam. The Prophet, peace be on him, said whoever knows the Qur’an must teach it to others. Islamic knowledge is very powerful,” Bakare said.





The first position in the first category (one Hizb) was won by Ashia Ismail ahead of Ameerah Aliu and Habeeb Lawal.

In the second category (two hizb), Maryam Abdul Lateef emerged winner while Ismail Ali and Abdul Malik Olaniyi were the first and second runners-up respectively.