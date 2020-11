Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II Oba of Benin, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu on their inauguration second term in office.

A statement endorsed by the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, BTC, Frank Irabor, stated that “On behalf of His Royal Highness, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, the Benin Royal family and the good people of Edo state, the Benin Traditional Council felicitates with His Excellency Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State and His Excellency, Rt. Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo state on the occasion of their successful swearing-in ceremony on November 12, 2020 for a second term in office”.

The revered monarch urged the newly sworn in governor to be magnanimous and serve the people of the state selflessly and consolidate on his past achievements.

“Your Excellencies, while wishing you a successful tenure in office, Hiss Royal Majesty prays to God Almighty and the royal ancestors to grant you wisdom, magnanimity and tenacity of purpose to serve the people selflessly and consolidate on the good works thus far done in our dear state”, the Omo N’Oba enjoined.

While wishing Obaseki a peaceful tenure, Oba Eware II wished that the administration would “be a shining beacon to successive administrations yet to come”.

Oba of Benin, it would be recalled, had in the wake of the violence that greeted the electioneering campaigns of the September 19 governorship election, called a peace meeting among the two top gladiators, Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The peace initiative of the monarch, many believed, contributed to the peaceful nature of the poll.