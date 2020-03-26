OAU students petition FG, call for 25% inclusion of youth in federal parastatal

The students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, under the aegis of the Radiant Justice Chambers, Faculty of Law, have petitioned the Federal Government of Nigeria as they call for 25 per cent inclusion of youth in federal parastatals and agencies.

The petition was signed by the three thousand delegates at end of the International Youth Leadership Summit that held on March 19, at the Oduduwa Hall of the institution.

The event had in attendance several young leaders like popular online sensation, Apaokagi Maryam Taaooma, Faruq Abbas, Chidi Nwaogu, Caleb Adebayo and Emmanuel Otori.

Faruq Abbas was the keynote speaker and he spoke about how ‘’integrity has been so hard to find among youths, life is about the core values of integrity, honesty and hardwork, no system can be built in the absence of it. Also, be careful of people in your inner circle and have strong conviction in your laid down plans.’’

He commended the organizers of the summit, stressing that the participants must ensure that they put into practice what they learnt at the summit.

The Lord Advocate of Radiant Justice, Abass Oyeyemi while addressing newsmen, said, “as youths, we are charged with the responsibility of promoting responsible leadership. We are definitely not laying claim to leadership by virtue of our age but as a result of our proactiveness, innovative strides, foresight and hindsight.”

“Much appreciation goes to our sponsors, CEO of Cantagali Limited, Tosin Ashafa and Kayode Adegbola for bringing his companies, Golborne Road Advisory and Legacy Serviced Offices to support this cause. We also appreciate, Fanmilk Nigeria through their Company Secretary, Olukunle Olusanya for a great partnership. Ms. Rinsola Abiola and Mr. Olutola Bella for giving their nod to the summit with their sponsorship.”

Speaking with our correspondent, one of the participants who also signed the petition, Seun Ogunyemi told this newspaper that the gathering helps youth to determine the appropriate step for leadership.

“I appreciate the organizers of the event and I do hope that the Federal government will abide by the demands of youth.”

