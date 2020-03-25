BREAKING: Yaya Adamu, elder brother of Governor Bala Mohammed kidnapped in Bauchi

Barely 24 hours after Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir tested positive for coronavirus, his elder brother, Yaya Adamu has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Report has it that he was kidnapped at about 7.39 pm at Unguwar Jaki in Bauchi metropolis and taken to an unknown destination.

The kidnappers are yet to establish contact with his family.

A reliable source at the Government House confirmed the incident to Tribune Online via the telephone.

ALSO READ: Emir of Bade appoints Senate President Lawan as Sardauna of Bade

He disclosed that efforts are on to trace the hideout of the kidnappers.

All efforts by Nigerian Tribune to get Bauchi State Police Command to confirm the development proved abortive.

The PPRO, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar did not answer calls put through his mobile phone.

He also did not respond to an SMS sent to his line.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

FG Orders Civil Servants On Levels 1 To 12 To Work From Home, Officers Who Travelled Recently To Self-Isolate

As part of measures to curtail the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government on Monday night directed all its non-essential civil servants from grade level 12 and below to stay and work from home from Tuesday. This was contained in a circular issued by the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs, Folasade… Read full story

Atiku Abubakar’s Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

One of the sons of former vice president Atiku Abubakar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Atiku who revealed this via his verified Twitter account on Sunday night his son has been transferred to the Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for the treatment… Read full story

FACT CHECK: Does Gargling Salt Water, Vinegar Or Warm Water Kill Coronavirus?

CLAIM: Coronavirus before it reaches the lungs, it remains in the throat for four days and at this time, the person begins to cough and have throat pains. If he drinks water a lot and gargling with warm water & salt or vinegar eliminates the virus. Spread this information because you can save someone with this information… Read full story