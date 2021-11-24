OAU student’s murder: Adedoyin’s leaked audio message recorded before arrest —Police 

OSUN State police command on Tuesday affirmed that Rahman Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, where a Master’s student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke, lodged before being found dead, had admitted to being the author of an audio message recorded before his arrest to defend himself against being labelled a ritualist.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Yemisi Opalola, in a statement in Osogbo on Tuesday, said: “On the issue of the audio recording made by Dr Rahman Adedoyin, the police was embarrassed with this development.

“On investigation, Dr Adedoyin admitted being the author of the audio message.

“He said that he felt inclined to make it when some members of his staff were arrested by the police.

“He affirmed making it before he was arrested to defend himself when some people, especially the brother to the deceased, was referring to him as a ritualist.

“He said it was made to clear himself as they had already maligned his character even without due process of law.

“He said he did not know whether the audio was released or when it was released until the police told him about it.

“Since he has been incarcerated on November 15, he doesn’t have access to his phone.”

Dr Adedoyin’s members of staff were arrested on November 11 and 12, while he was arrested on November 15.

Opalola, however, said the police would stop at nothing to unravel who actually released the audio.

She added that, “I wish to state clearly that all the suspects connected to this matter are in our lawful custody and the command even has a valid court order justifying their detention pending the completion of police investigation.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!