The National Youths Service Corps (NY SC) on Friday swore in 1,285 corps members of the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream 2 set, deployed to Enugu for the one-year mandatory national service.

The Coordinator, Mrs Gladys Adama gave the number during the swearing-in ceremony at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Awgu Local Government Area, Enugu.

Adama said that the corps members comprised 546 males and 739 females, adding that more corps members were still reporting to the camp.

She urged the newly sworn-in corps members to pay special attention to the skills acquisition training, which had been reinvigorated by the management of the scheme to create opportunities for them to acquire vocational skills during the service year.

“The orientation course is a rare opportunity for self-development and actualization as well as contribution to national development on the platform of the NYSC scheme.

“One major Programme that has made the NYSC very relevant today is the skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme,” she said.

Adama commended Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his assistance to the NYSC scheme since the inception of his tenure in 2015.

She lauded Ugwuanyi for completing the perimeter fencing of the orientation camp, which ensured the security of corps members and camp officials during the orientation courses.

The coordinator also appealed for the intervention of the state government in upgrading the facilities in the camp, provision of operational vehicles to facilitate the inspection of corps members.

“Some of the structures in the camp are dilapidated and require urgent renovation. We are still very hopeful that His Excellency will approve funds to complete the stated projects and other requests,” she said.

In his welcome address, Ugwuanyi, represented by the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Manfred Nzekwe urged the corps members to endeavour to render dedicated service to the nation.

He urged them to maintain disciplined in the camp and participate vigorously in all the activities of the orientation programme, shun corruption and other vices and embrace integrity and humility.

Administering the oath of allegiance to the corps members earlier, the Enugu State Chief Judge, Justice Raymond Ozoemena, who was represented by Justice Anthony Onovo, urged the corps members to be law-abiding during and after the service year.

Ozoemena urged them to make proper use of the period of the one-year Programme, calling on them to tolerate one another as they were of different characters from different backgrounds.