A total of 1,217, 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 Corps members deployed to Bauchi State were sworn in on Tuesday at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Wailo, Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

The oath was administered to the Corps members by the State Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, represented by a High Court Judge, Justice Mu’azu Abubakar, to enable them to participate in the 3 weeks of camping preparatory to the mandatory one-year service.

Addressing the Corps members, State Governor Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir challenged them to take the lead and advocate for national development and transformation.

The governor stressed, “I am confident that, like those who came before you, you are prepared for this task.”

He also called on all Corps members across the country to take the lead and advocate for national development and transformation.

Bala Mohammed, who was represented by his deputy, Rt Hon. Auwal Jatau, stated that “the principles and initiatives of the scheme recognise the immense physical, psychological, mental, and intellectual capabilities and inclinations of our youth, whose strategic importance is crucial for nation-building.”

He also stated, “I urge you to take this noble call seriously and commit yourselves wholeheartedly to achieving the scheme’s objectives of national unity and development.”

“The people of Bauchi State are supportive of and aligned with the goals and principles of the NYSC; consequently, we have pledged to collaborate with you in every possible way to ensure the success of the scheme in the state,” he said.

Bala Mohammed also implored the Corps members to heed the nation’s call to serve with increased dedication and commitment, adding that the future of the country rested in their hands.

The Governor, who acknowledged that the Corps members had a significant role to play in shaping Nigeria’s collective destiny, urged them not to squander the unique opportunity nor should they neglect their responsibilities to the nation.

Also speaking, the Bauchi state coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Rifkatu Yakubu, said that the corps members must understand that the orientation course was designed to challenge them physically, mentally, and emotionally.

According to her, the curriculum was tailored to instil in them physical and leadership attributes essential for future endeavours.

She stressed that “they will find value and enjoyment in a variety of activities, such as physical exercises led by the Army, leadership workshops by the Man ‘O’ War, and expert lectures from both internal and external sources.”

Rifkatu Yakubu added that “they will have the opportunity to volunteer for training with organisations like the EFCC, ICPC, and SDGs, and I encourage them to take advantage of such opportunities as they will benefit from the lessons in the years to come.”

“Efforts are currently being made at all government levels to steer the youth away from activities that hinder the nation’s growth and development,” she said.

The coordinator explained that a total of 1,500 prospective Corps members were deployed to the state, out of which 1,217 were successfully registered, comprising 570 males and 647 females.

