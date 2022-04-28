NYSC sanctions 27 corps members in Ondo

About 27 members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Ondo State have been sanctioned for contravening the rules guiding the scheme during their service year.

This was disclosed in Akure, the state capital, by the state coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Victoria Ani, during the passing out ceremony for the 2021 batch ‘A’ (Stream two) corps members.

Ani who was represented by an Assistant Director of the scheme, Mrs Adejoke Fashola, explained that 13 of the number would have their service year extended for various misdemeanours while 14 others would have their service year repeated for absconding from service.

She disclosed that a Corps member, Victor Onwuemene, would be rewarded with state honour and two others would receive the state coordinator’s commendation certificate.

Ani called on the Corps members to be good ambassadors and eschew acts of arrogance and rudeness if they wanted to achieve in life.

She said: “I want to remind you that during the orientation course, you were adequately informed that NYSC will reward excellent and outstanding ‘ performance during the service year.





“Likewise, the Scheme wields big stick against recalcitrant members of the service corps who fall short of expected behaviour and performance.

“Consequent upon this, out of 1,260 due to pass out of service today, three Corps Members who distinguished themselves extraordinarily have been rewarded with State Honours Award while three others will have NYSC Chairman’s Commendation Certificates.

“Thirteen Corps members would have their service extended for various misdemeanours while 14 Corps members who absconded from service would have to repeat The service subject to the approval of Directorate Headquarters, Abuja.”

Speaking during the passing out, the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu urged the corps members to always render assistance to security agencies for a safer society.

Represented by the Commissioner for Sports and Youths Development, Chief Bamidele Ologun, Akeredolu assured that the state government would always provide security to corps members who chose to stay behind.

Akeredolu said: “The legacies you are leaving behind will continue to remain fresh in the memories of these communities for a very long time to come.

“As you are all aware, one of the greatest problems staring us in the face as a nation is insecurity.

“Security should not be left to the government alone. Your personal security should be your priority whether you are staying back in the Sunshine state or you are returning to your home states.

“Above all, let me use this opportunity to advise you to give information that will assist our security agencies to tackle the problems of insecurity in our country.”

