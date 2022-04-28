FG vows justice for Itunu, Nigerian killed in Cote d’Ivoire detention

The Federal Government has vowed to press for justice for Itunu Babalola, a 21-year-old trader who died in November 2021 in custody after being wrongfully jailed in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, stated this during the ministerial media briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

Recall that Itunu, who is based in Bondoukou, Cote d’Ivoire, was jailed after her apartment was burgled by an Ivorian in September 2019.

When she reported the incident to the police, she was informed that the suspect was her nephew who later offered her a settlement of about N100,000 to drop the case.

Babalola was subsequently arrested when she refused the settlement, charged to court for human trafficking and sentenced to 10 years before she died in custody.

When asked to give an update on the case, the Minister stated: “I want us to appreciate the fact that we’re talking about a sovereign nation and that this matter was taken to court. The judge, in his wisdom, whether rightly or wrongly, decided she (Itunu) was culpable and therefore she was imprisoned.





“The only recourse we have as a responsible nation is to go back to court and appeal. And this is precisely what has happened. We have gone to court to appeal that judgment. And it was in that process, this lady, unfortunately, they said fell sick and died in custody.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Again, we’ve insisted that an autopsy be done on the corpse, which was done. While we are not fully satisfied, we’re raising issues with appropriate authorities to ensure that justice is done. So even in death, we’re not leaving the matter to go. We are still pursuing the appeal in court because that is the only resort that we have.”

Meanwhile, hope has risen for Nigerian students who were forced out of Ukraine because of the war with Russia as the Federal Government on Thursday in Abuja said they will continue their studies online and physically in other universities that have offered admission to those willing.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Aduda, who joined the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, revealed this during the ministerial media briefing.

He noted that apart from universities that have started virtual classes since the conflict ensued, other institutions in neighbouring states (with similar curricula to Ukraine’s) have offered Nigerian students admission to complete their studies.

Aduda said, however, that all admission processes must be done through the Nigerian missions to be sure that interested students were previously enrolled into various programmes in Ukraine.

He said: “Some universities have continued their classes online. But also, some universities in neighbouring countries such as Romania have reached out to us to offer placement to our students who want to continue their studies physically.

“However, all processing must be done through that Nigerian Missions. That’s the only way these nations can know that the students were in Ukraine.

“Education desks are being set up in our missions and the government is happy to help get them (students) get placement in universities that have offered to help.

“The forms will be available to students. A lot of students are being taken in. In Romania, some universities have opened their hostels to Nigerian students fleeing the war to continue their studies.”

The Permanent Secretary maintained that despite the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Federal Government still maintains “very good diplomatic relations” with both countries.

He said: “One thing we need to understand is that for now, our relations with both Russia and Ukraine are absolutely intact. We have very good diplomatic relations with Ukraine, we have very good diplomatic relations with Russia. And should that offer be put on the table, and we’ll have students that desire to continue, why not?”

Fielding a question on whether Nigeria regrets abstaining from voting over allegations of human rights abuse against Russia, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, who was also present at the media briefing, said: “There is absolutely no reason to regret our decision on Russia.”

The former President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly further stated that as far as Nigeria is concerned, Russia’s human rights abuse in Ukraine is still an allegation, noting that investigations on the abuse are ongoing as the Federal Government continues to await the outcome.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

FG vows justice for Itunu, Nigerian killed in Cote d’Ivoire detention

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

FG vows justice for Itunu, Nigerian killed in Cote d’Ivoire detention