NYSC releases date, centres for 2023 Batch A, Stream 1

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme has released the set date and centres for the Pre-camp centres for the 2023 Batch A stream one physical verification of foreign-trained graduates.

This announcement was made through their Twitter handle: NYSC NDHQ @officialnyscng, on Thursday, 19th January.

“LIST OF PRE-CAMP CENTRES FOR 2023 BATCH ‘A’ STREAM I PHYSICAL VERIFICATION OF FOREIGN-TRAINED GRADUATES

“This is to inform all Foreign Trained Graduates who registered online for the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Service Year, whose credentials and travel documents are yet to be physically verified, that the verification exercise has been scheduled to hold from Thursday, 19 – Saturday, 21 January 2023.

“Foreign Trained Prospective Corps Members are expected to appear for the exercise in their chosen centres.

“The following states are scheduled to hold on Thursday, 19 – 21 Saturday: LAGOS, FCT, AND KANO, while all other States are Scheduled to hold on Thursday 19 – Friday 20 January 2023. The centres are as follows:

1. FCT: NYSC Orientation Camp, Kubwa, Abuja

2. KANO: Children playground, Bukavu Military Barracks, Fagge, Airport Road, Kano, Kano State.

3. LAGOS: NYSC Orientation Camp, Iyana-paja, Lagos, Lagos State

4. ENUGU: NYSC Secretariat, Abakaliki Road, G.R.A, Enugu State 5. BAUCHI: Shadawanka Military Barracks, Bauchi State

6. OSUN: NYSC Secretariat, New Ikirun Road, Osogbo, Osun State. 7. RIVERS: NYSC Secretariat, 40 Ikwerre Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

8. SOKOTO: Eagle Officers’ Mess, Giginya Barracks, Sokoto State.

9. ADAMAWA: NYSC Secretariat, Federal Secretariat Complex, Yola, Adamawa,” NYSC announced.