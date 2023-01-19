Taraba pensioners go spiritual, protest against Gov Ishaku’s senatorial bid

Pensioners in Taraba State on Thursday announced the commencement of a 7-day prayer and fasting to God against Governor Darius Ishaku’s senatorial bid during the 2023 general elections.

This is according to the pensioners’ chairman, Comrade Silas Jafta who disclosed this to our correspondent on Thursday morning said, the decision was to appeal to God to stop the governor from continuing his poor leadership style in the Senate after his abortive eight years as governor.

Jafta explained that the plight to which the governor has subjected pensioners was inhuman enough for them to seek God’s presence to stop the governor’s political career in the state.

“We have resolved to embark on a 7 days prayer to appeal to God to ensure that Governor Darius Ishaku loses the Senate position. Our decision is due to the inhuman situation the governor has subjected us to.

“For ten years now, we have not been paid our entitlements as retirees of the Taraba state government, some of our members have died because of the situation, we have written severally to the government through the secretary to the state government (SSG), and the speaker of the state house of assembly but the governor seems not to mind our plight.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We have carried out peaceful demonstrations in demands for our legitimate entitlements but still no positive result. We were to go out for another protest yesterday Wednesday 18/1/2023, but the security refused to approve our request to Corry out the demonstration on the directives of the governor.





“Following the directive of the governor for the security to stop us from staging the protest yesterday has proven to us that he, governor Ishaku does not mean well for us.

“It is clearly shown that Governor Darius Ishaku is not a good leader, judging from how poorly he has performed as governor of Taraba and the plight he has subjected us the pensioners to. Allowing him to proceed to the Senate after his abortive eight years of reign would be a disaster for Taraba State’s development.

“Our decision for a 7-days prayer against the governor’s Senate bid is to save the state from further disaster of under development. We are appealing to God to please not allow governor Darius Ishaku to win the Senate seat. His winning would be a disaster against development but his loss would be a blessing for the development of Taraba state,” The chairman explained.