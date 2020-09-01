NYSC partners NHIS on corpers’ healthcare

THE Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has restated his administration’s commitment to effective healthcare services for corps members during their service year.

He commended the inclusion of corpers’ in the National Health Insurance Scheme, describing it as another laudable programme of the Federal Government.

General Ibrahim stated this during a courtesy call by the Executive Secretary of NHIS, Dr Mohammad Nasiru Gambo and other management staff of the agency.

The NHIS team was at the NYSC NDHQ for the presentation of a report of the joint committee between the NYSC and NHIS on a seamless inclusion of corpers as beneficiaries of the NHIS programme as directed by the Federal Government.

Ibrahim lauded the NHIS management for showing interest in the health matters of the youth, adding that all stakeholders must ensure the welfare of every member.

Speaking on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NYSC and NHIS, the director-general expressed delight that out-of-pocket expenses and other extra charges would not affect the corps beneficiaries of the programme.

“I want to appreciate you for your efforts to re-jig the MoU we had with you and also your efforts to repackage the NHIS for the benefit of Nigerians,” the DG said.

Earlier, the NHIS Executive Secretary, Dr Mohammad Nasiru Gambo stated that the partnership would enable corpers to go online as they register for mobilisation into the NYSC scheme.

He said a framework for corpers’ inclusion based on the NHIS Group Individual and Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP), which would involve different critical stakeholders in the health sector had been designed.

He commended General Ibrahim for his disposition to the corps’ welfare and other transformational strides in the NYSC scheme since he assumed duty.

He particularly commended him for his doggedness to resist unqualified graduates from participating in the national service.

“It is important to put our heads together to ensure that our graduates are covered by the NHIS programme.

“Our cardinal objective is to ensure that no aspect of the society is not covered by the NHIS,” Sambo said.

