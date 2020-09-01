FG urged to ensure take-off of disabilities’ commission in 2021

THE Centre for Citizens with Disabilities has appealed to the Federal Government to ensure full take-off of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), with budget for the Commission captured in the 2021 Appropriation bill.

Executive Director of CCD, Mr. David Anyaele, speaking in Abuja, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the recent approval of the appointment of chairman, executive secretary and members of the Board of the Commission.

He said, “We welcome with rejoicing the news of the approval of the composition of the governing council and appointment of executive secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities in line with the provisions of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The approval of this list of board members of the NCPWD is a clear statement that the Federal Government has commenced full implementation of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 also known as the National Disability Act,” he said.

Anyaele noted that the approval of the composition of the Governing Council, Executive Secretary, and subsequent dispatch to the National Assembly for screening was in fulfilment of section 33.3. of the National Disability Act which provided that the Chairman of the Council and one representative each from the six geo-political zones shall be appointed by the president subject to confirmation of the Senate.

