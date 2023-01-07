NYSC members with disabilities will serve as presiding officers — INEC

The Chairman Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has announced that National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members with disabilities would serve as Presiding Officers in the coming 2023 election.

At the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) headquarters in Abuja on a courtesy visit, Prof. Yakubu made it known in a delegation comprising National Commissioners, Directors, and the technical team that INEC is not a biased employer, so everyone, irrespective of circumstances like a physical challenge the opportunity to participate in conducting election activities when necessary.

He further said, for the first time, in Osun State, corps members who had physical disabilities were used as ad-hoc staff for the governorship election.

Security agencies, political parties, and the communities were put in charge of their safety, and they (corps members) discharged their duties appropriately.

The INEC Chairman also applauded the management of the NYSC for its constant support over the years. He said INEC would continue to work within the structure of the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

On safety, Mahmood Yakubu said, ”We have insurance cover in the event of an injury or other emergencies for all corps members involved in election duty. And working with the security agencies, we will also extend protection and security to the youth corps members’ lodges when they deploy to the field on election day.”

The Acting Director General of NYSC, Mrs Christy Uba, promised that NYSC would continue to partner with INEC to deliver its mandate.

She announced that the NYSC scheme ordered its State Coordinators to motivate corps members to register on the INEC Portal.