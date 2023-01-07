Boy kidnaps father, collects N2.5 million

By Rachael Omidiji

The Kwara State Police Command has remanded one Issa Naigheti, who allegedly conspired to kidnap his father, Bature Naigboho, for N2.5 million in Igboho in Orelope Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The command said that the suspect was arrested by the anti-kidnapping team at the Kambi area on Ilorin-Jebba road in Moro local government area of Kwara State on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

A statement by the command’s spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the anti-kidnapping team was on the trail of suspected kidnappers around the Kambi area when they arrested Issa.

According to the report, Issa confessed to having plotted with a gang of miscreants to kidnap his biological father after he was convinced by the gang members that his father was a rich man and so should be kidnapped for money.

“He confessed under interrogation to having conspired with two others to kidnap his father, one Bature Naigboho “m,” in Igboho/Igbeti area of Oyo State, and the sum of #2.5 million was collected as ransom.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest his other accomplices, and the case would be transferred to Oyo State, the venue of the crime.”

