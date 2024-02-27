Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Yushau Ahmed has reiterated the resolve of Federal Government to provide adequate security and a good welfare package for Corps Members across the country, throughout their stay in the camp.

Ahmed gave the assurance when he visited the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Ikot Itie Udung in Nsit Atai Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom on Tuesday.

He urged the corps members to take their security seriously and avoid unauthorised journeys for their safety.

The director general urged the corps members to respect rules and regulations in camp as serious violations will attract sanctions.

“Let me remind you on your security, why on our part in NYSC, we are doing everything possible to ensure that corps members are secured. I must tell you that the security of every corps member is that person’s responsibility.

“You must ensure you secure yourself first and you can do that more than how anybody can secure you. You don’t say because you have the security available, so you can do anything anyhow.

“You must take security tips given to you in the camp and I’m sure you have received the pamphlet of security tips,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed charged the corps members to respect the culture, norms, and traditions of the people of the community posted for their primary assignments.

He urged corps members to impact positively in the place of their primary assignments to add value to the community

“When you go to the community you’re expected to serve ensure you take the instructions given to you very seriously.

“You must respect the culture of the community you find yourself because respect begat respect, for you to be respected you must respect the people going to serve under.

“Don’t forget the culture, norms, and tradition of those people you are going to meet you must respect them

“That is the more reason that we say even in the camp it is targeted towards making a better Nigerian,” he said.

The DG urged the corps members to develop themselves through the SAED programme to be self-reliant after their service year.

Earlier in her welcome remarks, the State Coordinator of NYSC in Akwa Ibom, Mrs Chinyere Ekwe, said management of the scheme in the state has been doing their best to ensure that corps members enjoy their stay in camp.

Ekwe said that corps members deployed to the state have exhibited a high sense of responsibility and commitment since arriving camp.

She added that they had been obedient to the rules and regulations governing the conduct of the orientation exercise as the corps members had adapted to the regimental nature of the camp.