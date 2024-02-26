National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned corps members against sharing camp activities on social media, saying moments captured during the three weeks of exercise must only be for their personal consumption.

The Scheme Director-General, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed handed down the warning while addressing the 2024 Batch A Stream 1 corps members at the NYSC Ogun State Permanent Orientation Camp, Sagamu.

He also warned the corps members against unnecessary journeys, particularly, unauthorised journeys, urging them to take their safety more seriously than anything else.

While urging the corps members to make the best of their service year, Ahmed said, “Don’t allow your service year to go idle without utilising it. No single hour should go unproductive. You must continue to do something in line with your goals.

“You are not expected to post camp activities on social media, whatever is recorded should be for your personal consumption.

“You must also be wary of embarking on unnecessary and unauthorised journeys, take personal security seriously,” the NYSC DG stated.