The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General YD Ahmed, has presented an insurance cover cheque to the family of Corps Member, Juliana Oreoluwa Aina, who lost her life in a train accident in Lagos in March this year.

Ahmed expressed the sympathy of the entire Management, Staff and Corps members to the family during his visit to their home in Abuja.

He presented two cheques to the family; one from NYSC’s insurance company, Capital Express Assurance Limited and the other from the late Corps member’s Health Management Organization.

The Director of Corps Welfare and Health Services, Mr Ayodele Omotade Folorunsho, explained that the presentation of cheques to next-of-kins of deceased Corps members is a tradition of the NYSC.

The father of the deceased Corps Member, Mr Oluwafemi John Aina, thanked the Director General and his team for their support during the family’s time of grief.

He commended the NYSC Coordinator in Lagos State, Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, and members of staff for their prompt response and assistance during the difficult time.

