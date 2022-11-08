NYSC DG inaugurates clinic in Bauchi orientation camp

Determined to take care of the health of corps members during the orientation exercise, the NYSC Directorate has constructed a standard Clinic at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Wailo, Ganjuwa LGA of Bauchi State.

The facility was on Tuesday officially commissioned by the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen. Mohammad Fadah during the swearing-in ceremony of the Corps members posted to Bauchi State.

While speaking during the ceremony, the Director-General said that the move was part of NYSC’s commitment toward the welfare of Corps members posted to the state for the one year compulsory service.

According to him, the gesture is in tandem with his policy thrust of enhancing the security and general welfare of Corps members across the country.

MK Fadah further stated that the clinic was more conducive to the delivery of quality healthcare service for both the Corps members and other members of the camp area as social responsibility.

According to him, “For the clinic construction, we rebuilt an abandoned structure originally designed to serve as orientation broadcasting service but which was later destroyed by a rainstorm.

“This new construction will accommodate offices for key officials manning the clinic, in addition to consulting room, pharmacist bay and laboratory.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





The Director-General, however, called on the Bauchi state government to assist in other areas that required intervention within the camp so as to enhance the conduciveness of the camp and its activities.

The DG was also in the state to witness the official swearing-in of the 1,500 2022 Batch C Stream I corps members posted to the state.

In his address, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said that the future of the country lied in the hands of the corps members, adding that they had a very important role to play in shaping Nigeria’s corporate destiny.

Represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Baba Tela, the governor advised the corps members to start thinking right from the orientation camp on how to initiate meaningful community development projects in their respective areas of primary assignment.

Also, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, said that a total of 996 out of the 1,500 corps members posted to the state had completed their registration before the swearing-in.

According to him, this number consists of 509 males and 487 females, adding that all the corps members will be posted to areas where their services will be mostly needed, in accordance with the NYSC posting policy.