•Donates 200 chairs, 10 fans

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed on Thursday, assured corps members serving in Oyo State of adequate security ahead of this year’s general elections.

He said the Scheme was liaising with all security agencies in the state to guarantee the maximum security of the corps members.

Ahmed who gave the assurance on Thursday during his visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp Iseyin, Oyo State, said the organization was also working with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure corps members carry out the national assignment without any hindrance.

“We are in touch with all the relevant security agencies to ensure corps members’ security is guaranteed. I have met with the IG, the DSS and INEC to discuss the safety of Corps members,” he assured.

He, however, cautioned the 2023 Batch A Stream l Corps members deployed to Oyo State to avoid unnecessary journeys without proper permission from the scheme management throughout their service year.

The NYSC DG reiterated the Scheme’s commitment to protecting every corps member and ensuring their safety during the service year.

He said, “whenever people talk you to remain where you are, please heed to the advice. It is because we want you healthy and safe. We want you to be safe, we don’t want anything to happen to you.”

He said Corps members are only allowed to travel when it is ” absolutely necessary, do not embark on an unnecessary journey.”





Ahmed emphasized that it is mandatory for every corps member to obtain proper permission from the Scheme’s management before embarking on any journey.

Furthermore, he encouraged them to add value to their lives by participating actively in the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (SAED) during the orientation period and post-camp training for the mastery of their chosen skills.

He called on Corps members to be ready to contribute their quota immensely to national development by rendering selfless service whenever they are called upon.

On the use of social media, Ahmed discouraged the corps members from using the media negatively, but rather to foster unity and establish good relationships during their service year.

The DG also urged parents to desist from influencing the posting of their children and wards, stating that one of the major aims of the scheme is for the youths to travel and learn from other cultures and traditions as well as network and develop relations.

“There is joy in service, if you grew up in the north and you served in the north, you have not learnt much. Please remain and serve where you found yourself and you will not regret it.”

Ahmed, who spoke on the general welfare of Corps members donated 200 pairs of chairs and 20 fans to the Oyo camp in other to make it more comfortable.

Earlier, the State Coordinator, State Coordinator, Mr Odoba Abel Oche expressed optimism that the corps members would tap into the entrepreneurial spirit the average citizen of the state was known for to become self-reliant after service.

He also appreciated the efforts of the DG for his assistance in ensuring the safety and welfare of Corps members in the state.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE