NYSC: 9 corps members to repeat service year in Kogi

The Kogi State Coordinator, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Mofoluwasho Williams has disclosed that nine corps members will repeat their service year in Kogi State.

She made this known during the passing out ceremony of 699 members of 2021 Batch B Stream Il in Lokoja.

Explaining why nine corps members’ service year was extended, Mofoluwasho said three of the corps members only came to Kogi, registered and absconded.

She added that six others had their services extended for various offences.

“We thank God that 690 of the members successfully completed their service year and would be going out.

“As good ambassadors of NYSC, we expect you to go out there and do us proud by displaying the good virtues inculcated in you within the one year of the service,” she said.

