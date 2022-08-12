6 reasons you should eat from home before going to a party

In Nigeria, almost every weekend is fixed for parties. From weddings to graduations and namings, there seems to always be a party to attend every time. While some partygoers see it as an avenue to showcase their fashion sense and flaunt their beauty, others see it as a time to fill their stomachs to the brim.

Sometimes, the high expectations of party-goers who see parties as an avenue to sample different types of foods are often met with disappointment, which often brings the “had I known” feeling of regret.

Time without number, there have been many cases of disagreements and quarrels between party celebrants and their guests due to factors bordering on food at a party. In order to avoid this and other regrettable stories, we will take a look at some reasons why it is advisable to eat before going to a party.

1. Late arrival of food

Remember the last time you attended a party and waited for hours before the food finally got to your table? Well, the reason you felt the impact so much was because you failed to eat before leaving your home.

For one reason or the other, food sometimes arrives late at a party. Not having anything in your stomach before leaving the comfort of your home means you will have to remain starving until the food finally gets to you.

2. Food that is not to your taste

Generally, party foods are always delicious and the type to look forward to, but on a few occasions, this food can be disappointing and fall below standards too. To avert this unforeseen circumstance, which may force you to eat food that is not to your taste, you should try putting something in your stomach before leaving home.

3. Insufficient food

There have been many cases whereby partygoers end up going back to their homes without eating anything at a party due to insufficient food. It is sometimes hard for a party host to ascertain the quantity of food that will be enough to cater for all the guests. Therefore, some of the authentic and invited guests end up going home with an empty stomach. To avoid falling victim to this as a guest, you should eat before leaving your house.

4. Wrong food choices

Someone with an empty stomach may find it difficult to reject any food brought to his or her table, even if it is food they don’t eat normally or that troubles the person’s stomach.

Assuming you have stomach upset anytime you eat porridge, and porridge is the only food available by the time you get to a party, you may be compelled to eat the porridge against your wish since you left home with an empty stomach.

5. Lack of concentration





An hungry man is not just an angry man but also a man without concentration. It is very difficult for you to concentrate, socialise and have fun at a party with an empty stomach. Putting something on your stomach will enable you to enjoy the party rather than focussing or thinking about when food will reach your table.

6. Unforeseen circumstances

As the saying goes, ” Man proposes but God disposes.” Sometimes things don’t go the way you always have them planned for one reason or the other. Unforeseen circumstances such as accidents, traffic, faulty cars, and so forth can impede or delay your trip to a party, hence making you starve if you fail to eat anything from your home.

So while you are preparing for that next party you planned to attend, you should have these points at the back of your mind and eat before you leave home.

