Makinde opens Ansar-Ud-Deen’s triennial congress in Ibadan today

GOVERNOR of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, will today declare open the 12th triennial congress of the Oyo State council of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS), which is scheduled to take place, until Sunday, at the state headquarters of the organisation located at Obafemi Awolowo Road (formerly Liberty Road), Ibadan.

At a press conference held on Thursday to herald the congress, the state chairman of the organisation, Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Ladejo, said other eminent personalities from across the country, including traditional rulers, would be present at the opening ceremony.

According to Ladejo, the theme of this year’s congress ‘Politics and Health: The Islamic Perspectives’ and other salient national issues will be treated by erudite scholars in accordance with the Qur’an and Hadith.

He said: “The activities will commence with a royal visit to the new Olubadan and we shall also visit the Chief Imam of Ibadan and the Aare Musulumi on Thursday, 10 March.

“Lectures and awards will be given to all those who have performed well within and outside the society in appreciation of their good deeds to Islam and the society generally.”

Ladejo then conveyed ADS’s commendation of Governor Makinde’s performance since the inception of his administration in the state.

