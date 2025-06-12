NURTW chieftain makes U-turn, apologises to Aisha Lawal over Venza gift allegation

A chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Azeez Abiola, popularly known as Istijabah, has retracted his earlier claim linking Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal to a controversial Toyota Venza car gift and issued a public apology.

In a video made during a reconciliation meeting, Istijabah admitted he was wrong to have associated Lawal with the Toyota Venza car allegedly gifted by former NURTW boss, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo.

“If we look at what has been going on between myself and Sister Aisha regarding the issue of the Venza, I initially came out to say that she was not the one who collected it. I’m repeating it again now — she was not the one. She is also present here as we resolve the issue.

“That is why I’m here to tender my apologies. She is my sister, and there’s no need for us to fight. There’s no gain in it. Thank God she is a good person and has accepted my apology.

“No one should mention her name on social media, claiming she was the one who collected the Venza. She was not the one. It was a mistake and a mix-up.”

Tribune Online reports that the actress had earlier debunked the allegation in a video, where she firmly denied ever receiving or owning a Toyota Venza.

She stated that she initially considered ignoring the rumour but opted to respond to protect her reputation among her customers, fans and family.

The claim originated from a viral video in which Istijabah accused MC Oluomo of mismanaging union funds by spending extravagantly on Nollywood actresses.

He had named Lawal as one of the beneficiaries, alleging she was gifted a Toyota Venza at the expense of the union’s members.

Lawal, who threatened legal action against Istijabah expressed dismay over the accusation, clarifying that she had never driven or owned such a car.

