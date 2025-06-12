Church of Nigeria Primate, Ndukuba, visits Alaafin Oyo

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend (Dr) Henry Ndukuba, has paid a courtesy visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Owoade, describing his ascension to the revered throne as divinely ordained and a testament to God’s purpose for the advancement of Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.



During his two-day pastoral visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, which commenced on Wednesday, Primate Ndukuba acknowledged the challenges Nigeria currently faces—including economic hardship, insecurity, and social unrest—but emphasised the nation still has reasons to remain grateful for peace and unity.



“The entire Anglican Communion is delighted to celebrate with the Alaafin on his ascension to the prestigious throne and we assure you and the people of Yorubaland of our continued prayers and support,” he added.



Highlighting the historical ties between the Anglican Church and Oyo, the Primate recalled the pioneering efforts of missionaries such as Lady Mary Gardom, Reverend David Hinderer, and Mrs Anna Hinderer, who laid the foundations for Christianity in the region.



He noted that the church has since experienced remarkable growth and contributed significantly to the spiritual and social development of Oyo land.

In his response, Oba Akeem Owoade expressed his gratitude for the visit and the support from the Church.



“I am deeply honoured by this homage and appreciate the continuous prayers and encouragement from the Anglican leadership. May God bless the Church and all your endeavours,” the monarch said.



The Primate was accompanied by a high-powered delegation including his wife, Mrs Angela Ndukuba; Archbishop Williams Aladekugbe; Archbishop Afolabi Amoo; the host Bishop, Right Reverend Olugbenga Oduntan; and his wife, Dr (Mrs) Felicia Oduntan, among others.