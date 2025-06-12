Trade war: US to impose ‘Take it or leave it’ tariffs in two weeks

United States President, Donald Trump has said the US will begin imposing unilateral tariffs on its trading partners, with formal letters going out in about two weeks.

Speaking at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Trump said, “Now, at a certain point, we’re just going to send letters out, and I think you understand that, saying this is the deal. You can take it, or you can leave it.”

He added, “You don’t have to use it. You don’t have to shop in the United States, as I say.”

Trump said he had already made strong deals with China and the UK and didn’t see the need to delay further. He stressed that the US cannot negotiate with “150 plus” countries.

Trade talks, he said, are still ongoing with about 15 nations, including Japan and South Korea.

His comments come about 60 days into a 90-day pause on higher tariffs announced in April.

On April 2, Trump introduced a baseline 10% tariff on all imports. Some regions, like the EU and Vietnam, were to face higher “reciprocal tariffs”—20% and 46%, respectively.

But on April 9, he delayed the higher rates for 90 days to allow time for negotiations. Most countries have since faced only the 10% baseline.

By April 23, Trump warned that tariffs would be imposed on countries that failed to reach trade deals within two to three weeks.

He reiterated on Wednesday, “You can take it, or you can leave it.”

His remarks came just after the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that the tariffs will remain in effect for at least two more months. The decision blocks a lower court’s ruling that sought to invalidate them.

(Business Insider)