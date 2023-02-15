‘Yomi Ayeleso – Ado-Ekiti

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ekiti State Council has expressed concern over the rejection of the old naira notes by filling stations, business ventures and banks in the state as against the Supreme Court directive.

The Supreme Court had last week ordered the Federal Government from proceeding to stop the use of the old banknotes from February 10, 2023.

However, in Ekiti State, banks, filling stations and other business ventures have stopped receiving the old notes while some even go further to reject the mobile transfers of money.

NUJ in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday by its secretary, Kayode Babatuyi described such actions as an affront to the rule of law, hence the need for the state government to use the instrument of the law to correct the situation.

According to the statement, the rejection of the old notes especially now that the new ones were scarce has further compounded the hardship of ordinary Nigerians and encouraged PoS operators to continue to extort residents.

The statement reads,” NUJ Ekiti State condemns in strong terms the attitude of banks in the state and other business ventures which have continued to reject the old notes.

“We see this action as an aberration and disrespect for the rule of law which must not be tolerated to avoid setting a bad precedence.

“The union hereby call on the Ekiti State Governor to shut down banks and business ventures rejecting the old notes so as to serve as a deterrent to others in such unlawful act.”

While sympathizing with Nigerians and Ekiti people over the current difficulty, the union urged them to remain calm and law-abiding.





